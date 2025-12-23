Piyush Goyal's Strategic Visit to Tamil Nadu
Union Minister Piyush Goyal is visiting Chennai to engage with senior BJP and AIADMK members and meet the Tamil Nadu Governor. This marks his first visit as the BJP's election in-charge for the state, aimed at understanding local dynamics for the 2026 Assembly election.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Piyush Goyal is set to engage with senior BJP functionaries and Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi during his visit to Chennai on Tuesday. This marks Goyal's inaugural visit to the state since being appointed as the BJP's election in-charge for Tamil Nadu.
During his brief visit, Goyal is scheduled to meet with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, signaling the start of potential seat-sharing negotiations for upcoming elections. A luncheon with Palaniswami aims to set a cooperative tone between the BJP and AIADMK, the NDA leader in Tamil Nadu.
Goyal plans to conclude his visit by meeting Governor Ravi in the evening, wrapping up a strategic day of political engagements.