Piyush Goyal's Strategic Visit to Tamil Nadu

Union Minister Piyush Goyal is set to engage with senior BJP functionaries and Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi during his visit to Chennai on Tuesday. This marks Goyal's inaugural visit to the state since being appointed as the BJP's election in-charge for Tamil Nadu.

During his brief visit, Goyal is scheduled to meet with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, signaling the start of potential seat-sharing negotiations for upcoming elections. A luncheon with Palaniswami aims to set a cooperative tone between the BJP and AIADMK, the NDA leader in Tamil Nadu.

Goyal plans to conclude his visit by meeting Governor Ravi in the evening, wrapping up a strategic day of political engagements.