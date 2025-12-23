Tensions Soar as Russia Launches Air Attack on Kyiv Amid Peace Talks
Russia initiated a surprise air assault on Kyiv shortly after U.S.-led peace negotiations in Miami. The Ukrainian military activated air defense systems to mitigate the threat, urging residents to stay sheltered. The extent of the attack is unclear, with no immediate reports on casualties or damage.
In a startling development, Russia launched an early morning air raid on Kyiv on Tuesday, as confirmed by the Ukrainian military, shortly after peace talks in Miami concluded.
The Kyiv military administration called for residents to stay sheltered, activating air defense measures to counteract the persistent aerial threat. As of now, no casualties or damage have been reported, and the full scale of the strike remains undisclosed.
These Miami negotiations, led by U.S. officials alongside Ukrainian and European delegates, sought potential resolutions to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, including separate discussions with Russian representatives.
