Tensions Soar as Russia Launches Air Attack on Kyiv Amid Peace Talks

Russia initiated a surprise air assault on Kyiv shortly after U.S.-led peace negotiations in Miami. The Ukrainian military activated air defense systems to mitigate the threat, urging residents to stay sheltered. The extent of the attack is unclear, with no immediate reports on casualties or damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 10:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a startling development, Russia launched an early morning air raid on Kyiv on Tuesday, as confirmed by the Ukrainian military, shortly after peace talks in Miami concluded.

The Kyiv military administration called for residents to stay sheltered, activating air defense measures to counteract the persistent aerial threat. As of now, no casualties or damage have been reported, and the full scale of the strike remains undisclosed.

These Miami negotiations, led by U.S. officials alongside Ukrainian and European delegates, sought potential resolutions to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, including separate discussions with Russian representatives.

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

