Tragic Collision in Fog: 2 Dead, 16 Injured in Amethi

A tragic vehicular collision in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district resulted in two fatalities and 16 injuries. The accident involved six vehicles amidst dense fog near Musafirkhana. A truck's collision with a railing led to a pile-up. Rescue operations and victim identification are underway, police confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 23-12-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 10:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic vehicular accident claimed two lives and left 16 injured in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district on Tuesday morning. Six vehicles collided amid dense fog, police reported.

The incident happened near an under-bridge in the Musafirkhana police station area. Station House Officer Vivek Singh explained the accident occurred near the Amethi-Sultanpur turn when a truck, hindered by poor visibility from the fog, hit a roadside railing. This caused a subsequent pile-up involving three other trucks, a car, and a bus.

Singh noted that relief and rescue operations are ongoing, with efforts focused on identifying the victims. The foggy conditions have raised concerns about road safety in the area.

