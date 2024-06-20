Russian Drone and Missile Attacks Disrupt Ukrainian Power Grid
Russian attacks on energy infrastructure using drones and missiles caused power outages for over 218,000 consumers in four Ukrainian regions. Significant damage was inflicted on a thermal power plant, but power was restored for most consumers later, according to Ukraine's energy ministry.
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 20-06-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 13:27 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian attacks on energy infrastructure cut power for over 218,000 consumers across Ukraine for a time on Thursday morning, according to Ukraine's energy ministry.
Russia used drones and missiles to target energy infrastructure in four Ukrainian regions overnight, causing significant damage to a thermal power plant.
Power was restored for most consumers, the ministry added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hezbollah drones wound 7 in northern Israel village - medics
Putin Warns of Retaliation If Ukraine Strikes Russia with Western Missiles
U.S. Military Neutralizes Houthi Drones and Vessels in Red Sea Operation
Dutch Government Boosts Defense with Combat Vehicles and Drones
Antwerp Port Battling Oil Spill with Drones and Determination