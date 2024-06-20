Left Menu

Russia's Massive Missile Strike: Ukraine's Energy Crises Deepens

Russia launched a significant missile and drone attack on Ukraine, targeting a thermal power plant and causing substantial damage. The attack affected electricity for over 218,000 consumers and wounded seven workers. Ukraine's air force shot down most of the missiles and drones, but rolling blackouts are expected to increase.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 13:58 IST
Russia launched a new barrage of missiles and drones at Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, causing "significant" damage to a thermal power plant and maintaining pressure on the electricity grid, Ukrainian officials said. The attack on energy infrastructure in four regions damaged equipment, wounded seven workers and cut off electricity to more than 218,000 consumers, the energy ministry said.

The attacks have knocked out half Ukraine's energy generating capacity since March and forced rolling blackouts, Kyiv says. Moscow says energy facilities are a legitimate military target and that some of the strikes were retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory. Officials in Kyiv have for months been appealing to Ukraine's allies to supply more air defences against the air strikes carried out by Russia throughout the nearly 28-month-old full-scale invasion.

The Ukrainian air force said it shot down five out of nine missiles and all 27 drones launched by Russia over 10 Ukrainian regions during Thursday's attack. Despite the military's readout, private power company DTEK said one of its thermal power plants suffered significant damage from the drone attack. The strikes, it said, amounted to the seventh large-scale attack on its infrastructure since March 22.

National grid operator Ukrenergo said the attack would lead to an increase in the quantity of scheduled blackouts on Thursday. The military said the attack mostly targeted eastern Ukraine and in particular the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The region's governor said five drones and four missiles were shot down over the region. Three men were wounded in the attack, which also damaged seven homes, he said. Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said air defences shot down all incoming aerial targets on their approach to the capital, and no damage or injuries were reported in the city.

Air defences also downed four drones over the central region of Vinnytsia, where debris damaged a critical infrastructure object, the regional governor said without identifying it.

