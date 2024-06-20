Naresh Dhoundiyal: Champion of Compassion in Delhi NCR

New Delhi (India), June 20: In a world often indifferent to the underprivileged, one man's mission is transforming lives in Delhi NCR. Mr. Naresh Dhoundiyal, known for his unwavering dedication, leads the Amrita Chander Jankalyan Charitable Trust. His work spans multiple crucial areas, including education, healthcare, and food security.

Under his leadership, the trust supports children's education by providing essential supplies and fostering a love for learning through mentorship. He also organizes medical camps, bringing much-needed healthcare services to underserved areas, and tackles hunger with food distribution drives, ensuring no child goes to bed hungry.

Moreover, Mr. Dhoundiyal offers shelter and support by aiding orphanages and old age homes, providing comfort and dignity to society's most vulnerable. His actions have sparked a movement, inspiring many to contribute to social change. For more details, visit his website or contact him via email or Facebook.

