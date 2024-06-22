Left Menu

Haryana Fights for Fair Funding: Minister Dalal Seeks Special Grants from Centre

Haryana Finance Minister Jai Prakash Dalal requested special grant assistance from the Centre for various projects in the NCR during a finance ministers' meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Dalal highlighted significant infrastructure developments and social security enhancements, urging increased financial support from the government for state projects.

In a crucial move, Haryana Finance Minister Jai Prakash Dalal on Saturday urged the Centre for special grant assistance aimed at the implementation of key projects within the National Capital Region (NCR). The plea came during a high-profile meeting of finance ministers from all states, headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi.

Dalal highlighted Haryana's significant contributions, citing the development of the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) expressway and ongoing work on the 122-km Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor. These initiatives are designed to alleviate congestion and bolster regional connectivity.

Furthermore, Dalal emphasized Haryana's progress in enhancing social security, noting increases in the 'old age samman allowance' and other pensions, positioning Haryana at the forefront in social welfare. He called for continued and increased support from the central government to sustain and expand these initiatives.

