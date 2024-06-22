Power production to get boost, cost-effective after coal supply from Chhattisgarh increases: Rajasthan Minister

Power tariff in Rajasthan will reduce once the state starts receiving 20-22 racks of coal from the mine allocated to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) in Chhattisgarh, said the Minister of state for energy (independent charge) in Rajasthan Government, Hiralal Nagar. Currently, Rajasthan needs 20-22 racks and the state is receiving 9-10 racks, said Nagar, adding that efforts are on to increase the supply.

Moreover, efforts are underway to ensure that two more coal blocks (Paras and Kanta Extension) allocated to the state should be handed over to it, the minister said. Nagar said this while visiting the PEKB coal mine in Surguja on Saturday.

"Rajasthan needs 20-22 racks from this coal mine and currently supply of 9-10 racks is being done. Efforts are on to enhance the supply and ensure the handing over of two blocks (Parsa and Kanta Extention) to RVUNL. We will meet Chhattisgarh's CM and request the advancement of works regarding the handing over of two mines," said Nagar. Handing over of the mines will enhance the supply and the company would receive 18 racks, he added.

As RVUNL is receiving less coal from the mine (referring to PEKB), therefore we have to purchase coal from Coal India and it is costing 40 per cent more to us as well as increasing the production cost of electricity, said the minister. Moreover, the quality of coal is not what we require, Nagar said.

The visit aims to get the two mines as soon as possible so that an increase of power production in Rajasthan can be ensured and the public gets relief from purchasing electricity at a higher price, the minister said. "During the visit, I have noticed better management of mine, which is being handled by MDO Adani Group. The group has been working with a five-star rating for the last few years," said Nagar.

Moreover, the minister also praised the works done by the Adani Group in terms of forestation and appealed to other mine developers to follow the same for environment conservation. On the occasion, the minister inaugurated a 9-megawatt solar power park and dedicated dozer push machines for mining purposes.

The mining area requires a 15-megawatt power supply and the 9-megawatt solar power park will contribute to green energy, pointed Nagar. Speaking about the Dozer push machines, the minister said these machines will bring major transformation and also be helpful in contributing to the environment.

This technique will be used in the country for the first time and going to bring fruitful results, Nagar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)