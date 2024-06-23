Himachal Pradesh: NCB and Shimla police organise bike rally against drug abuse

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Shimla police organised a bike rally in Shimla to spread awareness against drug abuse in the region. Nearly 50 bikers participated in the rally to shun drugs. The young participants took part in the rally to spread awareness in the region against drug abuse. "The drug abuse is increasing in Himachal Pradesh each year, we hear each day about chitta (heroin) we have been organising these kinds of awareness rallies. These kinds of sporting events are important, and we also try to do our best to educate youth. We try to make youth aware and spread awareness against drugs," said Lakshay Verma, a local bike rider.

The participants showed deep concern over the increasing drug abuse. "The drugs have deeply hit each family, especially in the upper Shimla area. In an individual capacity, it is tough to make efforts but if the police and other big organisations can help make people aware of and organise these events, then the message will spread. It is also important that the parents be involved in counselling. Friends should also help in counselling those who are drug addicted, someone has to start it," said Mukul, another participant.

Another participant said that he has been participating in the event for the last two years. "We have been taking part in this rally against drug abuse. The narcotics control department is with us in this awareness programme. These kinds of small events help in making people aware. The young generation is getting into drugs and it is becoming serious, we need to educate them," said Vibhor Gharu, another bike rider.

The superintendent of Shimla District Police, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, said that the police have tried all efforts to control and nab the menace of drugs in the region. During the past, nearly 15 months, Shimla police have registered nearly 700 cases and over 1000 people have been arrested under the NDPS Act. "This is a very serious concern that society is facing challenges related to drugs, especially among the youth it is a major concern. These kinds of bike rallies, seminars and symposiums are helpful in educating people. As far as challenges are concerned during the past one year we have arrested nearly 1000 people and nearly 600 to 700 cases have been registered but it is about our efforts in a single district. This bike rally is also part of awareness. With the NCB, we are trying to make coordinated efforts to end the drug menace," said Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, Superintendent of Police Shimla.

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, is marked on 26 June every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse. (ANI)

