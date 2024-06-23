Assam CM orders probe into killing of two suspected poachers at Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday directed the Chief Secretary of the state to immediately launch an inquiry to investigate the killing of two suspected poachers at Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary. The deceased persons were identified as 35-year-old Samaruddin and 40-year-old Abdul Jalil.

Taking to social media platform X, the Assam CM wrote, "Last night, individuals from Sutirpar village trespassed into Lawkhua-Burachapari Reserve Forest. During an encounter with patrolling forest guards, a guard opened fire in self-defence, resulting in the deaths of Samaruddin (35) and Abdul Jalil (40). I have directed the Chief Secretary of Assam to immediately constitute an inquiry to investigate the incident thoroughly." According to the reports, on June 22, at around 1.00 am at night, the forest patrolling parties, while on Rhino protection duty near Saraihagi Anti-Poaching camps, confronted a group of 20 armed miscreants near Roumari Beel, under Gorajan Range, Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary.

Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve Director Sonali Ghosh said in a press statement that, when challenged, the intruders attacked with sharp weapons, and the forest team opened fire in self-defence. "Later, DFO Nagaon WL and SP Nagaon reached the spot, and the two fatally wounded intruders were taken to the Nagaon Civil Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Meanwhile, the Forest Department has lodged an FIR, and the police and magisterial inquiry have been initiated as per procedure. Roumari beel and adjoining grassland areas are one of the most prominent rhino habitats under Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary," Sonali Ghosh said in the press statement.

"The sanctuary had a tragic past of rhino poaching, illegal fishing, hunting, and encroachment in the 1980s. In the mid-1980s, around 45 rhinos were poached to local extinction. Miscreants are known to have attacked forest staff on multiple occasions. For the last two years, the forest department has strengthened the boundaries with additional forest frontline and maintained a strong vigil. It is due to such interventions that 2-3 rhinos that had naturally migrated from Orang Tiger Reserve have moved in the Roumari landscape since October last year. At present, the police and forest department staff are camping on the site to maintain law and order," the statement added. (ANI)

