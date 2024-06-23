Udhampur district administration begins preparations ahead of Amarnath Yatra

The Udhampur district administration is making comprehensive preparations for the pilgrims ahead of the Amarnath Yatra beginning on June 29. "We have ensured adequate bedding arrangements in our lodgement centres. Four new toilet complexes are being built. Sanitation has been ensured in all lodgement centres," Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai said.

Rai further emphasised that security arrangements have been made for the safe movement of pilgrims from Udhampur. "E-KYC centres have been set up at the Udhampur Railway Station to help pilgrims with on-site registration for the yatra. The necessary security clearance of 'langar' volunteers has been done," said the Udhampur Deputy Commissioner.

Earlier on Saturday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha virtually attended the 'Pratham Puja' of Amarnath at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar, marking the start of the annual Amarnath Yatra. Through video conferencing, he expressed his dedication and support for the sacred journey, emphasising the importance of faith and unity.

Speaking to ANI about arrangements being made ahead of the Yatra, LG Manoj Sinha said, "From June 29th, devotees across the country can get the darshan of 'Baba Amarnath'...all the necessary facilities have been made for the devotees coming. Security arrangements have also been made..." As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has undertaken significant initiatives to make the Amarnath Yatra safe and comfortable for the devotees. Last year, more than 4.5 lakh devotees took the holy darshan.

Shri Amarnath Yatra is an annual significant pilgrimage for Hindus that shall commence on June 29 and conclude on August 19 this year. The Amarnath Yatra involves a challenging trek to the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. The yatra attracts hundreds of thousands of devotees each year, making security a critical concern.

The annual yatra, which lasts for about 45 days, is a major concern of the government amid recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims, amidst heightened security concerns and the challenging terrain of the route. (ANI)

