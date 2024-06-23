Left Menu

Shivraj Chouhan, Himanta Sarma hold meeting to strategize preparations for upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls

Union Minister and Jharkhand Assembly election in-charge Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister and Jharkhand Assembly election co-incharge Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 15:07 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Himanta Biswa Sarma hold meeting (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister and Jharkhand Assembly election in-charge Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister and Jharkhand Assembly election co-incharge Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections on Sunday. Chouhan and Sarma planted trees at ICAR, Namkum campus and Lichi Bagan in Ranchi's Hatia area, respectively, as part of the party's 'Ek ped maa ke naam' drive.

"I have visited Jharkhand for a field visit... Prime Minister Modi's resolution is - developed agriculture for developed India... Jharkhand has immense possibilities for agriculture. Apart from traditional farming, there is flower farming, fruit farming, vegetable farming... there are many kinds of possibilities," said Chouhan while speaking to reporters in Ranchi. Along with Jharkhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir will also undergo Assembly polls.

The terms of the existing Jharkhand Legislative Assembly will end in January 2025 and the Election Commission (EC) has kicked off preparations for holding Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

