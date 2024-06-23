Left Menu

Kerala: Two Tanzanian nationals held at Kochi airport with cocaine hidden in their stomach

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) team of the customs department arrested two Tanzanian nationals including a man and a woman at Kochi airport in Kerala for attempting to smuggle cocaine by hiding it in their stomach, said an official on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 16:55 IST
Kerala: Two Tanzanian nationals held at Kochi airport with cocaine hidden in their stomach
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) team of the customs department arrested two Tanzanian nationals including a man and a woman at Kochi airport in Kerala for attempting to smuggle cocaine by hiding it in their stomach, said an official on Sunday. The Tanzanian nationals, identified as Omari Athumani Jongo and Veronica Adrehelm Ndunguru arrived from Doha in Qatar, added the offical.

According to the official, the arrested accused were trying to smuggle cocaine (a kind of drug) by concealing it in their stomach. The DRI team took the accused to the hospital for extraction of the drugs under medical supervision. As per the reports, the male accused hid cocaine weighing 1,945 grammes while the female accused was carrying 1,800 grammes of the drug in her stomach.

The approximate value of the concealed cocaine stood at 28 crores. Meanwhile, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered.

More details are awaited. Earlier this month, Officers of the Air Intelligence Unit at Tamil Nadu's Trichy airport seized 1024 grams of 24K gold valued at Rs 73.32 lakh from a passenger.

"Based on specific intelligence, officers of AIU, Trichy Airport seized 1024 grams of 24K gold valued at Rs 73.32 lakh extracted from gold in paste form concealed by a passenger in his rectum. Passenger has been arrested and further investigation is in progress," officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024