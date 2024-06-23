Kerala: Two Tanzanian nationals held at Kochi airport with cocaine hidden in their stomach

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) team of the customs department arrested two Tanzanian nationals including a man and a woman at Kochi airport in Kerala for attempting to smuggle cocaine by hiding it in their stomach, said an official on Sunday. The Tanzanian nationals, identified as Omari Athumani Jongo and Veronica Adrehelm Ndunguru arrived from Doha in Qatar, added the offical.

According to the official, the arrested accused were trying to smuggle cocaine (a kind of drug) by concealing it in their stomach. The DRI team took the accused to the hospital for extraction of the drugs under medical supervision. As per the reports, the male accused hid cocaine weighing 1,945 grammes while the female accused was carrying 1,800 grammes of the drug in her stomach.

The approximate value of the concealed cocaine stood at 28 crores. Meanwhile, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered.

More details are awaited. Earlier this month, Officers of the Air Intelligence Unit at Tamil Nadu's Trichy airport seized 1024 grams of 24K gold valued at Rs 73.32 lakh from a passenger.

"Based on specific intelligence, officers of AIU, Trichy Airport seized 1024 grams of 24K gold valued at Rs 73.32 lakh extracted from gold in paste form concealed by a passenger in his rectum. Passenger has been arrested and further investigation is in progress," officials said. (ANI)

