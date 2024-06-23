Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Fake Indian currency notes printed by Naxals seized in Sukma

Sharing information, Sukma District Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said, "We received information on June 22, Saturday, about the printing of fake currency notes by Naxals. Hence, an operation was launched in the area and printers, ink, and fake notes were seized."

Chhattisgarh: Fake Indian currency notes printed by Naxals seized in Sukma
Fake Indian currency notes printed by naxals seized after operation in Sukma (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The recovery was made on Saturday evening on a forested hill near Korajguda village in the district when a joint team of security personnel from various forces was out on a search operation. While conducting the search of the site, the security personnel recovered a cache of fake notes in the denominations of Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500, a coloured printing machine, a black and white printer, an inverter machine, 200 bottles of ink, four cartridges of the printer machine, nine printer rollers, six wireless sets, its charger and batteries.

The recovery was made on Saturday evening on a forested hill near Korajguda village in the district when a joint team of security personnel from various forces was out on a search operation. While conducting the search of the site, the security personnel recovered a cache of fake notes in the denominations of Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500, a coloured printing machine, a black and white printer, an inverter machine, 200 bottles of ink, four cartridges of the printer machine, nine printer rollers, six wireless sets, its charger and batteries.

Earlier last week, at least eight Naxalites were killed in an encounter that broke out between Naxalites and security forces in the forests of Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. "A jawan lost his life in the line of duty, whereas two have sustained injuries," officials said.

According to officials, Narayanpur-Kondagaon-Kanker-Dantewada District Reserve Guards (DRG), Special Task Forces (STF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) 53rd Battalion are involved in the operation. Officials believe that a large number of other Naxalites have also been injured in the encounter. The security forces have launched a search operation in the area.

The encounter broke out in Kutul, Farashbeda and Kodtameda areas of the Abujhmad forests. (ANI)

