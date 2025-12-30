Heightened Security Operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kishtwar

Amid growing threats, security forces have intensified operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kishtwar districts. These efforts are part of a broader anti-terror initiative, particularly following reports of two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist groups operating in the area.

Officials have confirmed that security personnel launched a comprehensive search operation in the Keshwan-Chatroo valley using drones and other aerial surveillance tools. Encounters have erupted in the region in the past, escalating the urgency of the current measures.

In conjunction with ground operations, vehicle checks along key routes have been intensified as a precautionary measure ahead of the New Year. Measures also include the activation of Village Defence Guards and enhanced patrols along the Indo-Pak border to prevent infiltration.

