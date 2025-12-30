Left Menu

Heightened Security Operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kishtwar

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have launched intensified operations in Poonch and Kishtwar to counter terrorist activity. Utilizing drones and aerial surveillance, the operations target two Jaish-e-Mohammad groups. Enhanced vehicle checks and border security have been implemented ahead of the New Year, with increased vigilance along the Indo-Pak border.

Updated: 30-12-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 17:32 IST
Amid growing threats, security forces have intensified operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kishtwar districts. These efforts are part of a broader anti-terror initiative, particularly following reports of two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist groups operating in the area.

Officials have confirmed that security personnel launched a comprehensive search operation in the Keshwan-Chatroo valley using drones and other aerial surveillance tools. Encounters have erupted in the region in the past, escalating the urgency of the current measures.

In conjunction with ground operations, vehicle checks along key routes have been intensified as a precautionary measure ahead of the New Year. Measures also include the activation of Village Defence Guards and enhanced patrols along the Indo-Pak border to prevent infiltration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

