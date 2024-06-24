Left Menu

Manipur: Security forces recover huge cache of arms, ammunition in Thoubal

A huge amount of arms and ammunition were recovered in a joint operation conducted by the Assam Rifles and Manipur police in Thoubal district of Manipur, an official statement from Assam Rifles said on Sunday.

Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered by security forces in Manipur's Thoubal (Photo/Assam Rifles) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A huge cache of arms and ammunition and warlike stores were recovered in a joint operation conducted by the Assam Rifles and Manipur police in Thoubal district of Manipur, an official statement from Assam Rifles said on Sunday. As per the official statement, the operation resulted in the recovery of one 12 bore single barrel gun, one 12 bore Bolt action rifle, one 9 mm CMG, ammunition, and grenades.

The operation was launched following a specific intelligence regarding the presence of arms and ammunition in general area Waithou Ridge. "Acting on specific intelligence of presence of arms and ammunition in general area Waithou Ridge area of Thoubal district in Manipur, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joint operation and recovered one 12 bore single barrel gun, one12 bore Bolt action rifle, one 9 mm CMG, ammunition, grenades and warlike stores," said the official statement from Assam Rifles.

"The recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police," added the statement. Earlier, Manipur Police on Friday said that security forces arrested three insurgents from Shantong near Lamlong Village, Tengnoupal District.

The arrested individuals are Thiyam Lukhoi Luwang (21) of the KYKL Group, Keisham Premchand Singh (24) of the KYKL Group, and Inaobi Khundrakpam (20) of the KCP Noyon Group. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

