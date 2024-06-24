Data Highlights Persistent Gender Disparities in Decision-making Roles

UN Women's latest data highlights persistent global disparities in women's representation in decision-making roles, particularly in political and diplomatic spheres. Here are the key points from their report:

Women's Underrepresentation in Decision-Making

Head of State or Government: As of January 2024, only 26 countries worldwide are led by women as Head of State or Government. Shockingly, 113 countries have never had a woman serve in this capacity, underscoring significant barriers to women's advancement in political leadership.

Ministerial Positions: Globally, women hold only 23% of Ministerial positions. In 141 countries, women constitute less than a third of Cabinet ministers. Alarmingly, seven countries have no women represented in their Cabinets at all.

Permanent Representatives: In the Permanent Missions to the UN:

Women hold 25% of Permanent Representative posts in New York.

Women hold 35% of Permanent Representative posts in Geneva.

Women hold 33.5% of Permanent Representative posts in Vienna.

Challenges and Implications

Male Dominance: Men continue to occupy the highest levels of influence and decision-making in diplomacy and foreign affairs globally, reflecting entrenched gender biases and barriers.

Political Will and Gender Equality: Electing and appointing women to leadership positions signals strong political will for gender equality. It demonstrates a commitment to addressing global challenges through diverse perspectives and inclusive decision-making processes.

UN Women's Call to Action

UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous emphasizes the crucial role of women's leadership in improving societal outcomes:

Advocacy: Bahous stresses that when women lead, societies benefit economically, socially, and environmentally. Their leadership enhances governance and fosters more inclusive and sustainable development.

Beijing Declaration: As the world prepares to commemorate 30 years since the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, UN Women continues its efforts to ensure women's full participation and leadership across all sectors. This landmark document remains a cornerstone for advancing women's rights globally.

The report underscores the urgent need for concerted efforts to dismantle systemic barriers that hinder women's access to decision-making roles. Achieving gender parity in leadership positions is not only a matter of justice and human rights but also essential for achieving sustainable development and addressing global challenges effectively. UN Women calls on all countries to prioritize women's leadership and commit to meaningful progress towards gender equality in governance and diplomacy.