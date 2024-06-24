TMC MP Kirti Azad demands "Rs 1,64,000 crores", accuses centre of doing injustice to Bengal

Cricketer-turned-politician and now Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kirti Azad, who reached parliament after getting elected from the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat, demanded 1,64,000 crores, allegedly due to West Bengal from the central government since 2021. Speaking with ANI at parliament premises on Monday, Kirti Azad listed down his priorities as an MP and said, "We have a lot of priorities. The injustice that has been done to West Bengal should end. We should get our rights. We should get our share of funds, worth Rs. 1,64,000 crores, that the central government has not given us after 2021."

Meanwhile, amid the row over the appointment of Bhartruhari Mahtab as a pro-tem speaker, INDIA bloc leaders carried out the protest holding copies of the Constitution inside the Parliament premises here. TMC MPs Kalyan Banerjee, Sudip Bandhopadhyay, and Sougata Roy reached parliament and also joined the protest, holding copies of the Constitution.

Speaking to ANI Kalyan Banerjee said, "We are protesting because the provisions of the Constitution have been violated. The Constitution has been violated by the Narendra Modi government. The way the pro-tem speaker has been appointed is a clear violation of the Constitutional provision and clear violation of the earlier precedences..." MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay said, "Our demand is to protect the constitution of the country...Agreements happen between India and Bangladesh but they do not call the West Bengal government, and do everything one-sidedly...We have to protect it from the first day of this 18th Lok Sabha..."

Proposing K Suresh's name for Pro-tem Speaker Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, " The ruling party hasn't forgotten their haughtiness...we can see that they are ignoring the key subjects of the country...the whole Dalit community in India could witness a historic seen if K Suresh were appointed as Pro-tem Speaker...today, BJP has not just neglected Congress, INDIA alliance and K Suresh but the whole Dalit community..." Seven-time MP Bhartruhari Mahtab was sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. The oath was administered by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)

