Janet Yellen Announces Major Housing Funding Initiative
Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 15:46 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday will announce housing funding as part of a Biden administration push to lower housing costs, the Treasury department said in a statement.
The new program administered by Community Development Financial Institutions Fund will provide additional $100 million over next 3 years to support the financing of affordable housing, the statement said.
