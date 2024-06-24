China's Offer to German Carmakers: Lower Tariffs for Scrapping EV Levies
China has proposed to reduce its existing tariffs on large-engine cars from Germany in an attempt to have German carmakers scrap planned electric vehicle (EV) levies. This strategic move is aimed at encouraging German carmakers to reconsider their stance on EV tariffs.
* CHINA FLOATS PERKS FOR GERMAN CARMAKERS IN BID TO STOP EV LEVIES- BLOOMBERG NEWS
* CHINA FLOATED LOWERING ITS EXISTING TARIFFS ON LARGE-ENGINE CARS IN RETURN FOR SCRAPPING PLANNED EV LEVIES - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://tinyurl.com/bdhvxu45
