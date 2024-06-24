China's Offer to German Carmakers: Lower Tariffs for Scrapping EV Levies

June 24 (Reuters) -

* CHINA FLOATS PERKS FOR GERMAN CARMAKERS IN BID TO STOP EV LEVIES- BLOOMBERG NEWS

* CHINA FLOATED LOWERING ITS EXISTING TARIFFS ON LARGE-ENGINE CARS IN RETURN FOR SCRAPPING PLANNED EV LEVIES - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://tinyurl.com/bdhvxu45

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)