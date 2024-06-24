Left Menu

Rajasthan: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma pays visit to Ashok Gehlot, enquires about his well-being

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday paid a visit to former state Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot to enquire his well-being.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 22:07 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and former CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo credit: Rajasthan CMO). Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday paid a visit to former state Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot to enquire about his well-being. Taking to 'X', Sharma wrote, "Today, with former state Chief Minister @ashokgehlot51 being unwell, I went to his residence and enquired about his well-being. I pray to God for his speedy recovery."

Gehlot has been advised a complete bedrest by his doctors as he is going through the issue of a slipped disc. Meanwhile, the Congress leader also took to his 'X' handle stating, "Today, Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma came to my residence to enquire about my well-being".

Ashok Gehlot was earlier seen in a wheelchair during the Lok Sabha polls. Due to the issue of a slipped disc, he had to cancel a few of his election rallies.

Earlier, Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot also wished Gehlot a quick recovery. "I have received news of the ill health of former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Shri Ashok Gehlot ji. I pray to God for your speedy recovery", Pilot had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

