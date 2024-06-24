Goa CM Sawant meets PM Modi, seeks his guidance to build "Viksit Goa"

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and sought the latter's guidance and support to build a Viksit Goa under the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, said the Chief Minister's Office in a statement. The Chief Minister congratulated PM Modi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India for a 3rd consecutive term and extended his best wishes for a successful tenure.

The Chief Minister also called on Union Minister for Home Affairs and Co-operation Amit Shah at New Delhi. The Chief Minister congratulated him on assuming charge and extended his best wishes. He expressed pleasure to have received assurance of continued support and guidance from the Union Minister. CM Sawant also called on the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi. The Chief Minister extended him an invitation to inaugurate the 6 Lane Link Road Connecting National Highway 66 to Manohar International Airport, Mopa and to lay the Foundation Stone for the 4 Lane Connectivity Road from MES College Junction to Bogmalo Junction.

Sawant also met with Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and BJP National President JP Nadda at the national capital. He congratulated him on assuming the charge as Union Minister in the Health Ministry, and extended his best wishes for a successful tenure. Pramod Sawant called on Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw at New Delhi. The Chief Minister said that the discussion entailed various issues related to hosting the 55th edition of International Film Festival of India 2024. (ANI)

