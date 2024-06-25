Dark Days Of Emergency remind us of how Congress Party subverted basic freedoms: PM Modi

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed sharp criticism at the Congress and said that the dark days of the emergency remind how the Congress Party trampled over the Constitution of India. Taking to X PM Modi posted, "Today is a day to pay homage to all those great men and women who resisted the emergency. The Dark Days of Emergency remind us of how the Congress Party subverted basic freedoms and trampled over the Constitution of India, which every Indian respects greatly."

He further said that just to cling on to power, the then Congress government disregarded every democratic principle. He further shared, "Just to cling on to power, the then Congress government disregarded every democratic principle and made the nation into a jail. Any person who disagreed with Congress was tortured and harassed. Socially regressive policies were unleashed to target the weakest sections."

He wrote that those who imposed the emergency have no right to profess their love for our Constitution. "These are the same people who have imposed Article 356 on innumerable occasions, got a bill to destroy press freedom, destroyed federalism, and violated every aspect of the Constitution," he added. PM Modi further hit out at Congress and said that the people of India have rejected them time and again.

He further added, "The mindset that led to the imposition of the emergency is very much alive among the same party that imposed it. They hide their disdain for the Constitution through their tokenism, but the people of India have seen through their antics, and that is why they have rejected them time and again." Earlier, BJP president and Union Minister JP Nadda, along with fellow party colleagues and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar, took to social media to share their thoughts on the 49th anniversary of the proclamation of the emergency in the country.

The BJP said it will launch a nationwide programme to mark the 21-month state of emergency imposed on June 25, 1975, by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Rajnath Singh Singh wrote, "Exactly 49 years ago, the then Congress government imposed an emergency in India. Emergency is a dark chapter in the history of our country's democracy that cannot be forgotten, even if one wants to. The way the misuse of power and the open game of dictatorship were played during that time raises a big question mark on the commitment of many political parties towards democracy."

"If democracy is still alive in this country today, the credit goes to those people who struggled to restore democracy, went to jail, and had to undergo so much physical and mental torture. The coming generations of India will remember their struggle and their contribution in protecting democracy," he added. External affairs minister S Jaishankar took to social media platform X and said, "On the anniversary of the declaration of emergency, recall the dark period for Indian democracy and the courage shown by those who resisted that challenge. The collective response of the nation defined our generation. It will remain a constant reminder of the need to keep working to protect, preserve, and fight for our democracy."

BJP president JP Nadda shared in his post how the emergency shook the very pillars of the country's democracy and suppressed voices raised for safeguarding constitutional values. "June 25, 1975--this is the day the Congress Party's politically driven decision to impose a state of emergency shook the very pillars of our democracy and tried to trample over the Constitution given by Dr. Ambedkar. During this period, those who today claim to be guardians of Indian democracy left no effort to suppress voices raised in defence of constitutional values."

"Today, we reflect on the sacrifices made by our great heroes who bravely stood as preservers of democracy during the #DarkDaysOfEmergency. I am proud that our party belongs to that tradition that resisted the emergency tooth and nail and worked to protect democracy," he added. (ANI)

