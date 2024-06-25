Teen's Tragic Leap: The Fatal Consequence of Family Strain
A 19-year-old teenager, Pratham Krishna Naik, committed suicide by jumping from a 22-storey building in Mumbai after a confrontation with his father about skipping work. Naik worked at a pizza shop and was found by his father at a metro station. Police are investigating the incident as an accidental death.
A 19-year-old teenager, Pratham Krishna Naik, tragically took his own life by jumping from the terrace of a 22-storey building in Kandivli, Mumbai, police reported on Tuesday.
The young man, who worked at a local pizza shop, was confronted by his father for not attending work on Monday. His father had received a call about Naik's absence and found him later at Dahanukarwadi metro station, urging him to resume his duties.
In a moment of intense emotion, Naik rushed to the building's terrace and leapt to his death. Local residents discovered him and he was declared dead at a nearby hospital. Police have registered the incident as accidental death and are conducting further investigations.
