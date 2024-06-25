Pralhad Joshi Highlights India’s Advances in Sugar and Biofuel at ISO Meeting

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi, inaugurated the 64th Council Meeting of the International Sugar Organization (ISO) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The meeting, set to conclude on June 27, 2024, has attracted experts from over 30 countries to discuss future possibilities, challenges, and strategies in the sugarcane, sugar, and allied sectors. This is the first ISO council meeting hosted by India since the 41st session in 2012.

In his inaugural address, Shri Joshi highlighted the significant role of nearly 5 crore farmers engaged in sugarcane cultivation and the employment opportunities generated by the industry. He emphasized the government's commitment to the welfare of farmers, consumers, and the industry, ensuring collaborative efforts to improve agricultural practices.

Shri Joshi expressed pride in hosting the ISO conference and underscored India's commitment to advancing technology and skills in the sugar and biofuel sectors. He noted India's status as the world's largest sugar consumer and a significant biofuel producer, achieving over 12% ethanol blending with petrol and aiming for 20% soon. The Minister emphasized the role of biofuels in combating climate change and detailed the positive impacts of India's Ethanol Blended with Petrol (EBP) Programme on the sugar industry and farmers. He encouraged delegates to leverage the conference for future ventures in the sugar sector.

Shri Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary of the Department of Food & Public Distribution and Chairman of ISO, emphasized the urgent need for the global sugar and ethanol industry to tackle climate change through sustainable practices, such as developing drought-resistant sugarcane, conserving water, and promoting biofuels. He highlighted the potential for collaboration between India and Brazil, the top two sugar-producing countries, in research and development to create better sugarcane varieties. Shri Chopra also underscored India's strides in ethanol production and blending, promoting sustainability and encouraging international cooperation.

Shri Jose Orive, Executive Director of ISO, congratulated India on successfully managing ISO matters as Chair and organizing the event. He praised the synergy between the Indian government and the sugar and biofuel industry, which has driven progress in the sector.

A workshop titled "Sugar & Bio-Energy – Emerging Vistas" was held, serving as a platform for industry leaders and government officials to exchange ideas and explore future prospects. The workshop included sessions on sustainability through diversification, mechanization and modernization of the sugar sector, digitization, global demand and supply of sugar, and the potential of green hydrogen as a major energy source.

The conference facilitated productive discussions and meaningful exchanges, emphasizing India's commitment to fostering international collaboration and innovation in the sugar industry. The event underscored the importance of sustainable and advanced practices, paving the way for future advancements in the sector.