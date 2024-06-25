Left Menu

U.S. Calls for Peace Amid Nairobi Protest Clashes

The United States has condemned the violence that occurred during protests in Nairobi. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller called for Kenya to exercise restraint and allow for dialogue. The protests turned deadly with at least five demonstrators shot by police as they attempted to storm the legislature over a new tax bill.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 23:20 IST
The United States condemns violence reported during protests in Nairobi, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday, urging Kenya to show restraint and provide space for dialogue.

At least five protesters were shot dead on Tuesday as police fired on demonstrators trying to storm Kenya's legislature as lawmakers inside passed a bill to raise taxes.

