Coconut Oil Prices Surge in Mumbai Market

In Mumbai, the coconut oil market has experienced a notable surge in prices. As of the latest reports, the rate for coconut oil is 2100 T.P, signaling a significant trend in market dynamics.

Alongside coconut oil, fluctuations have also been observed in the prices of black pepper, ginger, and various forms of copra. For instance, black pepper ready prices are listed between 775 and 840, while ginger and copra display a range of distinct rates based on their quality and region.

These price movements reflect underlying economic factors and market conditions, impacting both sellers and consumers in the agro-forestry sector.

