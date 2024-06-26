Uniqueness of India's nuclear trajectory premised on principle of 'No First Use and Massive Retaliation': CDS General Anil Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has reiterated that the uniqueness of India's nuclear trajectory is premised on the principle of 'No First Use and Massive Retaliation', a press release from the Defence Ministry said. General Anil Chauhan was delivering the keynote address on 'Nuclear Strategy: Contemporary Developments and Future Possibilities' in a seminar organised by Centre for Air Power Studies - IISS Seminar in New Delhi on June 26.

In his address, General Anil Chauhan highlighted the changing nature and characteristics of conventional warfare. He impressed that the threat from nuclear weapons has once again occupied centre-stage in the geopolitical landscape, the release said. The CDS stressed the need for deeper thought, development of new doctrines, reimagining deterrence and safeguarding nuclear C4I2SR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Information, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) infrastructure.

General Anil Chauhan also released the Asian Defence Review 2024 'Emerging Technologies and Changing Dimensions of Threats to India' at the CAPS - IISS Seminar, the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)