"Instead of past, we should talk about present": Dimple Yadav on Birla's condemnation motion on Emergency

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav condemned the motion read by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against the Emergency in Parliament on Wednesday and said that instead of talking about the past, one should talk about the present conditions prevailing in the country. While speaking with ANI, Yadav said, "I think if we want to live in reality then, we should talk about the condition of the country in the present. Do our youth have jobs? Our farmers and people are troubled because of inflation. Is inflation decreasing?"

She added further, "So instead of talking about the past, it would be better if we talk about the present and talk about changing the future." Earlier in the day, in his address to the house, Birla condemned the Congress-led government's decision to impose an emergency in 1975 under the leadership of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the house also maintained a two-minute silence for the people who lost their lives during the period.

Even as the newly elected speaker was making his speech, the opposition parties continued sloganeering "Stop Dictatorship". Afterwards, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till June 27. While addressing the Lok Sabha, Birla had said, "This House strongly condemns the decision to impose Emergency in 1975. Along with this, we appreciate the determination of all those people who opposed the Emergency, fought and fulfilled the responsibility of protecting the democracy of India. 25th June 1975 will always be known as a black chapter in the history of India," Birla said.

"On this day, Indira Gandhi imposed an Emergency in the country and attacked the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Ambedkar. India is known all over the world as the mother of democracy. Democratic values and debate have always been supported in India. Democratic values have always been protected, they have always been encouraged. Dictatorship was imposed on such an India by Indira Gandhi. The democratic values of India were crushed and freedom of expression was strangled," he added. National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate and MP from Kota, Om Birla was elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha after the motion for the same was moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seconded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The motion was adopted by the house through a voice vote. (ANI)

