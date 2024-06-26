Putin and Mokhber Discuss Energy Cooperation: Gazprom to Supply Pipeline Gas to Iran

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday held a phone call with the interim president of Iran, Mohammad Mokhber, the Kremlin said. Putin and Mokhber discussed "mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all key areas", including energy and "large-scale infrastructure projects".

Russian energy giant Gazprom announced earlier on Wednesday the signing of a memorandum with the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) to supply Russian pipeline gas to Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)