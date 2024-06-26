Putin and Mokhber Discuss Energy Cooperation: Gazprom to Supply Pipeline Gas to Iran
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's interim president Mohammad Mokhber had a discussion regarding bilateral cooperation, touching on energy and infrastructure projects. Gazprom, Russia's energy giant, signed a memorandum with the National Iranian Gas Company to supply Russian pipeline gas to Iran.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday held a phone call with the interim president of Iran, Mohammad Mokhber, the Kremlin said. Putin and Mokhber discussed "mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all key areas", including energy and "large-scale infrastructure projects".
Russian energy giant Gazprom announced earlier on Wednesday the signing of a memorandum with the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) to supply Russian pipeline gas to Iran.
