Housing Ministry launches 9th edition of Swachh Survekshan 2024 to evaluate value chain of waste management

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) launched the 3rd quarter (Q3) of the 9th edition of Swachh Survekshan 2024. The third phase of the survey will centre on evaluating the entire value chain of waste management at Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs), a press release from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs read. The comprehensive Swachh Survekshan comprises assessments in four quarters. The first two include telephonic feedback from citizens on various parameters of city cleanliness; the third quarter focuses on the assessment of processing facilities; and the fourth quarter highlights field assessment on all indicators.

Urban India generates about 150,000 tonnes of waste per day. A considerable increase in municipal solid waste can be seen due to rising urbanisation and lifestyle changes. As per MoHUA, it is estimated that nearly 30 to 40 per cent of waste in a city is generated by BWG, the release read. The 2016 Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules define BWG as entities with an average waste generation rate exceeding 100 kg per day, including all streams of waste. The rule intends to reduce the management and financial burden on urban local bodies (ULB), restrict waste from entering landfills and reduce air, soil and groundwater pollution, as well as the city's carbon footprint.

Bulk waste generators like residential and commercial complexes, central government, ministries, public sector undertakings and private bodies, as well as, social infrastructure like hotels, universities, railway and bus stations, and airports are required to segregate waste at source, ensure scientific processing of bio-degradable waste to produce manure and biogas by setting up composting units on their premises. The BWGs will store Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste separately, the release said. Given their significant share in total waste generation, the actions of the BWGs play a crucial role in determining the future of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, which targets making the cities garbage-free.

As part of the continuing efforts to build the capacities of Urban Local Bodies in various implementation components of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, the 3rd quarter of Swachh Survekshan 2024 will commence on July 5, to validate all aspects of waste management, including but not limited to, collection, transportation, processing, and final disposal of waste generated by the BWGs within the ULB's jurisdiction, the release said. Spanning four quarters, quarter four of Swachh Survekshan 2024 is expected to roll out around September - October 2024. (ANI)

