Left Menu

Major Stake Divestments in Sharda Motor and Titagarh Rail Systems Boost Market Activity

Mala Relan, promoter of Sharda Motor Industries, sold 8.4% of her stake for Rs 499 crore. This reduced the promoter group's stake to 64.8%. Various mutual funds and investment companies bought the shares. In a separate event, Rashmi Chowdhary sold a 2% stake in Titagarh Rail Systems for Rs 436 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 22:35 IST
Major Stake Divestments in Sharda Motor and Titagarh Rail Systems Boost Market Activity
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant market development on Wednesday, Mala Relan, a key promoter of Sharda Motor Industries, divested 25 lakh shares, constituting an 8.4 per cent stake in the company, for a total of Rs 499 crore through an open market transaction.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 1,996.10 each, reducing the cumulative stake of the promoters in Sharda Motor Industries from 73.20 per cent to 64.8 per cent. Prominent buyers included several mutual funds and investment firms such as ICICI Prudential MF, Axis MF, and HDFC MF, amongst others.

Concurrent with this, Rashmi Chowdhary, one of the promoters of Titagarh Rail Systems, offloaded a 2 per cent stake equivalent to 26,93,475 shares for Rs 436 crore, priced at Rs 1,618 per share. Following this sale, Chowdhary's holding decreased, coinciding with BlackRock Global Funds and BNP Paribas snapping up the shares. Shares of both companies saw significant gains in response to these transactions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024