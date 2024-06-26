Left Menu

Telangana: Meeting held to review Bonalu festival arrangements in Hyderabad

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha took part in the review meeting with police, law and order, traffic, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), health, and other officials.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 23:01 IST
Telangana Minister Konda Surekha takes part in review meeting for Bonalu festival (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A review meeting was held on Wednesday to discuss the arrangements for this year's Bonalu festival celebrations in Golconda. Telangana Minister Konda Surekha took part in the review meeting with police, law and order, traffic, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), health, and other officials.

Speaking to ANI, Minister Konda Surekha briefed about the arrangements for Bonalu celebrations in Golconda. The Minister also met some journalists from foreign countries who arrived in the state capital to cover Bonalu. Bonalu is a Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Goddess Mahakali. The festivals are predominantly observed in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

This festival is celebrated annually in Hyderabad in Ashadamasam of the Telugu calendar, which is around July or August. A large number of people take part in the celebrations and offer bonam to the Mahakali goddess.

The devotees believe that the goddess keeps showering her blessings on her devotees for 250 years. The celebrations take place annually, starting at the Sri Jagadamba Mahakali temple in Golconda and are celebrated even in other parts of the cities.

This festival takes place for nine weeks. Special prayers are performed for the goddess on the first and last day of the festival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

