Uttarakhand CM Dhami directs to conduct pine collection in mission mode for forest fire management

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed to conduct pine collection in mission mode for efficient forest fire management in the state. Considering pine collection important in view of efficient forest fire management, the Chief Minister also gave instructions to set targets for pine collection in each pine-covered forest division, stated an official release.

In line with the instructions of the Chief Minister, Additional Chief Forest Conservator, Forest Fire and Disaster Management has directed the Regional Divisional Forest Officer, Almora, Champawat, Garhwal, Bageshwar, Mussoorie, Lansdowne, Nainital, Civil Almora, Uttarkashi, Tehri, Tons, Pithoragarh, Upper Yamuna Barkot, Narendranagar, Haldwani, Rudraprayag, Chakrata, Badrinath, Ramnagar and Civil Soyam Kalsi Forest Division that to implement the collection of Pirul in mission mode. According to instructions, it is necessary to ensure the establishment of a briquette/pallet unit in every pine-covered regional range so that the collected Pirul can be used in the plant to produce briquettes/pallets and the related entrepreneurs can sell them.

He has clarified that due to the removal of Pirul from forest areas, incidents of forest fire will decrease and local collectors will earn income, due to which local people will get employment opportunities. To fulfil the above targets, a target has been set to establish at least one briquette/pallet unit in the range-wise pirul collection target of 5000 hectares. He said that all the forest officers will coordinate with the concerned officers of the Industries and Rural Development Department at the district level and select entrepreneurs and make them aware of the facilities/support provided by the State Government/Forest Department and ensure the establishment of these units.

It has also been clarified in the issued instructions that the Divisional Forest Officer will complete the action related to the establishment of briquette/pallet units under his division within 3 months (by September 2024) and provide the compliance report and it should also ensure that the action being taken by the forest officers is reviewed every 15 days by the concerned Chief Conservators of Forests/Conservators of Forests. (ANI)

