Mizoram Police destroys drugs worth over Rs 154 crore

Mizoram Police has made all-out efforts in the fight against drugs and have seized drugs worth Rs 66,82,35,070 and arrested 265 persons up to June 24 this year. According to a press statement, the seized drugs include 48.882 kg of Heroin, 89.445 kg of Methamphetamine, and 13.49 kg of Crystal Methstate. The state police have also registered 195 cases in this matter.

Meanwhile, as part of the observance of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Mizoram Police on Wednesday carried out a large-scale disposal of seized drugs worth more than Rs 154 crore in various districts of the state. According to the Mizoram police, they carried out a large-scale disposal of seized drugs using the incinerator at Aizawl Zoological Park, Lungverh, Aizawl.

In Aizawl, police disposed of 12.968 kg of Heroin, 77.588 kg of Methamphetamine, 108.437 kg of Ganja, and 100 bottles of Cough Syrup worth Rs 14,03,25,585. Mizoram Police also carried out disposal of seized drugs today at other District Headquarters and disposed of 41.446 kg of Heroin, 124.965 kg of Ganja, 150.242 kg of Methamphetamine, 36.251 kg of Crystal Meth, 100 bottles of Cough Syrup, 2.918 kg of Opium worth Rs 140,79,97,842.

Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, IGP (L&O) graced the occasion as Chief Guest and he urged Mizoram Police to continue and strengthen their efforts against the drugs menace and reiterated that the fight against drugs remains a top priority for Mizoram Police. As part of the observance of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, during this week, awareness campaigns on drug-related topics have been conducted in various educational institutions across all districts of Mizoram. In addition to this, signature campaigns have also been conducted in schools and several places. (ANI)

