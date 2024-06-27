Tamil Nadu: Death toll in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy stands at 63

The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district stands at 63 on Thursday morning, according to the District Collectorate. Currently, 78 people are undergoing treatment in total across hospitals in the state, out of which 48 are admitted to the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital and 66 have been discharged in total from the Government Kallakurichi Medical College, as per the hospital authorities.

At Puducherry, 09 people, in Salem District 18 people, in Royapetta Hospital Chennai one person and Villupuram District 02 people are undergoing treatment at the Government Hospitals. A total of 88 people have been discharged in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier on Wednesday, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman Kishor Makwana, met the families of hooch tragedy victims in the Karunapuram area and criticised the Tamil Nadu government for not taking action against the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor in the state. He offered his condolences to the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of those who are undergoing treatment.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took a suo moto cognisance of the same, and issued notices to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and the Director-General of state police, seeking a detailed report on the incident within a week. The NCW had earlier taken suo motto cognizance of a media report on the deaths of people in the incident and constituted a three-member inquiry committee, led by NCW Member Khushbu Sundar, to look into the matter.

As per it, the NCW delegation led by Khushbu Sundar has come to Kallakurichi district to inquire about the incident and to meet the family members of the persons who have died by drinking illicit liquor in Kallakurichi district. The total number of people affected by the consumption of illicit liquor has now increased to 229. (ANI)

