Left Menu

Copper Demand to Surge as India Shifts to Clean Energy

As the world moves towards cleaner energy sources, the demand for copper, essential for electric vehicles and renewable technologies, is expected to rise significantly. Hindustan Copper Chairman Ghanshyam Sharma highlights India's commitment to net zero emissions by 2070, projecting a substantial increase in domestic copper consumption.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:36 IST
Copper Demand to Surge as India Shifts to Clean Energy
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

As the global transition to cleaner energy sources gains momentum, the demand for copper is poised to surge, according to Hindustan Copper Chairman and Managing Director Ghanshyam Sharma. Copper is a critical component in electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies, which are pivotal in the fight against climate change.

Sharma emphasized that moving away from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This shift portends an increased demand for copper used in electric vehicles, solar panels, and wind turbines.

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has been entrusted with the efficient and sustainable utilization of the nation's copper resources. Sharma noted India's commitment to net zero emissions by 2070, projecting healthy domestic refined copper demand growth at 11% by FY25, driven by the government's focus on infrastructure development and renewable energy projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024