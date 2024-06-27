Network Planning Group assesses two railways and six NICDC projects

The 73rd meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) convened in New Delhi on June 21, 2024, under the chairmanship of Shri Rajeev Singh Thakur, Additional Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The meeting focused on evaluating eight significant infrastructure projects crucial for India's development.

Two projects from the Ministry of Railways were reviewed during the meeting. The first project involves the construction of a 160 km fourth broad gauge railway line from Manmad to Jalgaon in Maharashtra's Nashik and Jalgaon districts. With an estimated investment of INR 2,594 crores, this project aims to increase the capacity of the existing line, facilitating smoother movement of cargo and passenger trains and supporting regional transportation needs.

The second project from the Ministry of Railways encompasses the construction of third and fourth broad gauge railway lines spanning 130.5 km from Bhusawal in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district to Burhanpur and Khandwa districts in Madhya Pradesh. Estimated at INR 3,285 crores, this initiative is expected to enhance section capacity, promote regional development, and strengthen Indian Railways' role in the logistics sector, thereby contributing to economic growth.

Additionally, four projects presented by the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) were evaluated. These projects focus on developing Integrated Manufacturing Clusters (IMCs) in Agra and Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Hisar (Haryana), and Gaya (Bihar), with a total investment estimated at INR 8,175 crores. These IMCs aim to establish modern manufacturing hubs equipped with Industry 4.0 technologies, logistical support, residential and commercial facilities, and essential services like education and healthcare. Targeted sectors include E-Mobility, food processing, FMCG, leather, and apparel industries.

Additionally, NICDC presented two projects for the development of industrial areas in Andhra Pradesh: Oravakal Industrial Area in Kurnool district and Kopparthy Industrial Area in YSR Kadapa district. These projects, totaling an estimated INR 5,367 crores, aim to create advanced infrastructure near major transport arteries to attract industries, stimulate socio-economic development, and generate employment opportunities in the region.

The evaluation of these projects focused on their integrated planning and adherence to the principles of PM GatiShakti, emphasizing socio-economic benefits, improved connectivity, reduced transit costs, and enhanced operational efficiency.

These infrastructure initiatives are poised to significantly improve connectivity, streamline logistics, and establish advanced manufacturing ecosystems across India. They are expected to play a pivotal role in driving industrial growth, enhancing competitiveness, and advancing the nation's economic development goals.