Odisha Boosts Renewable Energy with Major Investments

The Odisha government has approved investment proposals totaling Rs 903.41 crore in the renewable energy sector. The projects include a 48-MW wind project by HPCL Renewable & Green Energy Ltd, and a 49.5-MW wind project by ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd, aiming for a 10 GW target by 2030.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:39 IST
The Odisha government on Thursday made significant strides in its renewable energy ambitions, approving investment proposals worth Rs 903.41 crore, an official statement revealed.

Led by Principal Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev, the Energy Department's Single Window Committee (SWC) greenlit two major wind energy projects. A 48-MW wind energy initiative by HPCL Renewable & Green Energy Ltd is set to rise in Umerkote, Nabarangpur district, while ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd received approval for a 49.5-MW project in Astaranga, Puri district.

These projects collectively attract Rs 881.28 crore in investment, pushing the SWC's total approved investments to Rs 3,723.57 crore, aimed at augmenting 499.48 MW of capacity in Odisha's renewable energy sector by 2030, in line with the state's 10 GW target.

