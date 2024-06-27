"We should not forget legacy of Kempegowda," says Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar on his 515th birth anniversary

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that Baba Saheb Ambedkar stated that those who forget history cannot create history and added that we should not forget the legacy of Kempegowda. Speaking at the 515th Jayanthi of Kempegowda at the Kanteerava stadium, he said, "Baba Saheb Ambedkar says that those who forget history can't create history. We should not forget the legacy of Kempegowda. The legacy he has left behind has transformed many lives. The city he founded over five centuries ago, has grown immensely. It is important that we retain the core culture and values of the city he founded," as

He added that It is the people's responsibility to nurture and grow the legacy of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, who took care of all segments of people when he ruled Bengaluru. "It is all our responsibility to nurture and grow the legacy of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. He took care of all segments of people when he ruled Bengaluru. It is only appropriate that representatives of all communities participate in these celebrations," he said.

"The BBMP has released Rs 1 lakh to each taluk to conduct debates on Kempe Gowda for school students. We will share the modalities of the programmes that need to be carried out in each of the taluks," he added. Shivakumar also said that Kempegowda Jayanthi will be celebrated in a different way from next year.

"Kempegowda Jayanthi will be celebrated in a different way from next year. Kempegowda Development Authority office will be set up on a 5-acre land near Sumanahalli. An area of 10 acres will be developed near the birthplace of Kempe Gowda in Bengaluru Rural district, he said. "Due to urgent travel to Delhi, unable to present Kempegowda awards. Will fix a fresh date for the award ceremony," he said.

He mentioned that the Congress government in Karnataka is dedicated to constructing a new Bengaluru and will create 150 km of flyovers and signal-free corridors to alleviate traffic in the city. "The Peripheral Ring Road proposal was gathering dust. We are giving it a new lease of life through the BDA. It will be renamed as Bengaluru Business Corridor officially soon in the Cabinet meeting. The government is planning to build 150 km of flyovers and signal free corridors to ease traffic in the city. Tunnel roads will also ease traffic. We are committed to build a new Bengaluru," he said. (ANI)

