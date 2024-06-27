Left Menu

Some people feel they have been given licence to carry out illegal activities in Assam after LS polls: CM Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday alleged that after the June 4 Lok Sabha election results, some individuals from a particular community feel that they have been given a licence to carry out illegal activities.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 23:38 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday alleged that after the June 4 Lok Sabha election results, some individuals from a particular community feel that they have been given a licence to carry out illegal activities. He stated that the police have been instructed to take strict legal action against these individuals.

"After the Lok Sabha elections in Assam, some people from a particular community feel that they have been given a license to do illegal activities. Some such cases have also come to light. I have instructed the police that strict legal action should be taken against these people," CM Sarma said. The Assam Chief Minister highlighted the recent rape incidents in Mazbat, Dhekiajuli, and Dudhnoi, and mob violence incidents in Kokrajhar and Barpeta villages and said that certain sections has indulged in such crimes. He added that he has directed the state police to take strong action against them.

"We are concerned about the spike in such incidents and that a certain section has indulged in such crimes. I directed the state police to take strong action against them," Assam CM said. As per Election Commission of India (ECI) data, in the 2024 general election, the BJP won nine seats, Congress won three, and the and the BJP's allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples' Party, Liberal (UPPL) got one each out of the total 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

