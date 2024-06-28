Fordyce Community Unites Amid Tragedy, Volunteers Fill Void

In Fordyce, Arkansas, a resilient community is coming together in the face of tragedy. Despite a steady downpour, volunteers gathered at Fordyce High School to distribute food to local residents.

The town is grieving a recent mass shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery, which killed four and injured ten. As the only local grocery store remains closed for cleanup, residents have limited access to necessities, highlighting issues with 'food deserts.'

'We're trying to respond with love to overcome this tragedy,' said city council member Roderick Rogers. A makeshift memorial stands outside the still-bullet-riddled store, reflecting the community's ongoing struggle and resilience.

