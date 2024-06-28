Left Menu

Fordyce Community Unites Amid Tragedy, Volunteers Fill Void

In the wake of a tragic shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, the community of 3,200 has rallied together. Volunteers are distributing food to residents as the only local grocery store remains closed for cleanup. The incident has highlighted concerns about 'food deserts' and community resilience.

PTI | Fordyce | Updated: 28-06-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 00:17 IST
Fordyce Community Unites Amid Tragedy, Volunteers Fill Void
AI Generated Representative Image

In Fordyce, Arkansas, a resilient community is coming together in the face of tragedy. Despite a steady downpour, volunteers gathered at Fordyce High School to distribute food to local residents.

The town is grieving a recent mass shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery, which killed four and injured ten. As the only local grocery store remains closed for cleanup, residents have limited access to necessities, highlighting issues with 'food deserts.'

'We're trying to respond with love to overcome this tragedy,' said city council member Roderick Rogers. A makeshift memorial stands outside the still-bullet-riddled store, reflecting the community's ongoing struggle and resilience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024