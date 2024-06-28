TATA AIG Offers Robust Monsoon Motor Insurance Solutions

TATA AIG, a prominent insurance provider in India, has unveiled comprehensive motor insurance solutions tailored for the monsoon season, addressing the increased risks vehicle owners face during this period.

The policies offer extensive protection including engine secure, repair for glass, fibre, plastic, and rubber parts, and electric surge covers. These solutions help preserve No Claim Bonuses (NCB) and offer depreciation reimbursement, ensuring comprehensive protection and significant savings.

Moreover, services such as free towing and 24x7 roadside assistance are available, along with access to a network of over 10,000 garages. With a 99% claim settlement ratio and quick policy issuance in three steps, TATA AIG ensures a hassle-free experience for its customers.

