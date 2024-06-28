Delhi T1 Airport roof collapse: Union Civil Aviation Minister announces Rs 20 L compensation for deceased's kin

Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the next of kin of the person who lost his life after a portion of the canopy at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 that collapsed early this morning amid heavy rainfall. The Union minister also announced Rs 3 lakh each to those injured in the incident.

"...we are taking this incident seriously...," he said. "I want to clarify that the building inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi is on the other side and the building that collapsed here is an old building and was opened in 2009...," Naidu said.

"A section of the canopy which is outside of the airport has collapsed due to heavy rains. We express our condolence to the life that has been lost in this tragic incident, four people have also been injured. So we are taking care of them right now," he said. Speaking to reporters here, the minister said "We immediately sent the emergency response team, the fire safety team and also the CISF and, NDRF teams. Everyone was available at the site and they have a thorough inspection so that no other casualties are there. So right now the situation is under control. The rest of the terminal building has been closed and everything is being thoroughly inspected so that there is no further untoward incident here..."

Speaking to reporters at the site, Minister Kinjarapu condoled the loss of life due to heavy rainfall and said four people had been injured. He said that a team from the emergency response, fire safety, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were immediately sent to the site.

Meanwhile, in wake of the canopy collapse incident at Terminal 1 of Delhi airport on Friday morning, all flight operations from Terminal 1 are suspended till further notice, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation. "Heavy rain in early morning today has resulted in the collapse of the canopy of Delhi Airport Terminal 1. As a result of which flights to & from Terminal 1 have been closed till further notice. Alternate arrangements are being made for the smooth operation of the flights," read the statement from the ministry. (ANI)

