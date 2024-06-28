Emcure Pharmaceuticals Targets Rs 1,952-Crore IPO Backed by Bain Capital

Emcure Pharmaceuticals, supported by Bain Capital, has announced a price range of Rs 960 to Rs 1,008 per share for its upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO) worth Rs 1,952 crore.

The IPO, open to public subscription from July 3 to 5, includes a fresh issuance of Rs 800 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 1.14 crore equity shares totaling Rs 1,152 crore by existing shareholders, including promoter Satish Mehta and Bain Capital affiliate BC Investments IV Ltd.

Proceeds from the new issue will go towards debt repayment and general corporate purposes. The offering has a market capitalization pegged at over Rs 19,000 crore post-issue, with listing expected on BSE and NSE on July 10.

