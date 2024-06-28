Left Menu

Tragic Dog Attack: Six-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death in Telangana

A six-year-old boy from Bihar was tragically mauled to death by a pack of dogs while answering nature’s call near his camp in Sangareddy district, Telangana. The incident occurred on Friday morning, leading to an instant death. The boy's parents are construction workers in the area.

In a heart-wrenching incident in Telangana's Sangareddy district, a six-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of dogs on Friday morning, police reported.

The tragic episode unfolded when the young boy, son of migrant construction workers from Bihar, went behind his family's camp to answer nature's call. It was then that the dogs attacked him, leading to his instant demise.

The child's parents, who work at a nearby construction site in Patancheru, were left devastated by the news, as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

