Delhi government to hold emergency meeting over heavy rains, waterlogging in city: Officials

The Delhi Government has convened an emergency meeting on Friday following heavy rainfall and waterlogging that affected routine life of commuters and residents. Ministers of the Delhi Government and officers from departments concerned have been asked to present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Delhi LG, VK Saxena today convened an emergency meeting of all concerned agencies of Delhi Government - Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Public Works Department (PWD), Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), Delhi Police, Delhi Development Authority and NDRF, etc. The meeting was held to review the situation arising out of severe waterlogging, over flow of unsilted drains and back flow of clogged sewer lines, in wake of the pre-monsoon rains in the city.

He also reviewed the preparedness and emergency response of various departments to deal with the situation, as indeed the monsoon season that is yet to fully set in. Delhi -NCR region was hit by heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms this morning causing waterlogging in several areas.

At Terminal 1 of Delhi airport a canopy collapsed resulting in the death of one person and injuries to eight persons. Several cars were buried in the debris of the incident that took place at 5:30 am. Delhi Fire Services acted promptly and teams of CISF and NDRF were rushed to the spot.The injured were admitted to AIIMS and Safdurjung hospitals in the city

The downpour has caused widespread waterlogging, leaving many residential areas without power. Flooded roads resulted in chaotic traffic conditions. Many of the residential area also submerged in water including the residence of Delhi Water Minister Atishi.

In a mark of protest, BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi was seen rowing an inflatable apparatus on the NH9. He said, "...All PWD drains are overflowing. They didn't get it cleaned ahead of Monsoon. This has led to waterlogging...Vinod Nagar has submerged..."

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav was seen being helped by members of his staff and others to his car in the Lodi Estate Area as the area around his residence was completely inundated. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung observatory in the city recorded 228mm of rainfall ending at 8:30 am today. According to statistics, it marks the second-highest 24-hour rainfall in June ever recorded. The city had on June 28, 1936 recorded 235.5mm rainfall.

Delhi Traffic Police put out an update stating that traffic has been affected on Ring Road in both the carriageways from Naraina towards Moti Bagh and vice-versa due to waterlogging under Dhaula Kuan Flyover. It urged commuters to plan their journey accordingly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)