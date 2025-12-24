Left Menu

Real Estate Developer Arrested After Birthday Firecracker Fest Causes Traffic Chaos

A 58-year-old real estate developer, Deepak Ijardar, was arrested in Surat, Gujarat, for blocking traffic to celebrate his son’s birthday with firecrackers. The viral incident, which caused public inconvenience, led to his arrest under charges of disobedience to official orders. He was released on bail.

  • Country:
  • India

A real estate developer was taken into custody after causing a stir on a busy road in Gujarat's Surat city. The incident, involving the use of firecrackers to mark his son's birthday, led to traffic disruption and a flurry of social media activity.

This occurred when Deepak Ijardar, residing in Sultanabad, blocked the road near Langar Circle to light firecrackers, bringing traffic to a halt. The incident caught attention due to a viral video showing Ijardar with crackers in hand, stopping commuters.

The Dumas police arrested Ijardar under charges of public nuisance and disobedience to an official order. Although Ijardar later secured bail, authorities emphasized the violation posed serious risks and inconvenienced the public.

