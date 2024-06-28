Left Menu

Government's total gross liabilities rose to Rs 171.78 lakh crore by March 2024 from Rs 166.14 lakh crore at December 2023-end, marking a 3.4% increase. The Public Debt Management report highlighted increased public debt and various financial trends affecting the domestic and US bond yields during the quarter.

Government Liabilities Rise by 3.4% in Q4 2023-24
The government's total gross liabilities surged to Rs 171.78 lakh crore by the end of March 2024, marking a rise from Rs 166.14 lakh crore at December 2023-end, the finance ministry reported. This 3.4% quarter-on-quarter increase was detailed in the Public Debt Management quarterly report for January-March 2024.

The report noted that public debt constituted 90.2% of the total gross liabilities during this period. A softened yield on Indian domestic bonds was observed, attributed to a lower than expected borrowing plan from the interim budget, adjustments to the fiscal deficit projected at 5.1% of GDP for FY25, and targeted reductions to 4.5% by FY26, alongside steady FPI inflows and inflation rates.

Conversely, US treasury yields displayed volatility, influenced by Federal Reserve actions, inflation, and employment figures, peaking at 4.33% for 10-year bonds during the quarter. The weighted average yield on new issuances reduced to 7.19% in Q4 2023-24 from 7.37% in Q3, with the average maturity of dated securities slightly moderating to 18.75 years from 18.80 years in the previous quarter. The ownership of central government securities saw commercial banks hold 37.7%, insurance companies stable at 26%, FPIs improved to 2.3%, and RBI's share declined to 12.3% by March 2024.

