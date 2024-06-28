NERSA Approves Tariff Applications for 178 Licensed Electricity Distributors for 2024/25

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) has completed the approval process for the tariff applications of all 178 licensed electricity distributors for the 2024/25 financial year, set to be implemented on 1 July 2024.

“NERSA processed the 2024/25 distributors’ tariff applications in line with the provisions of the Electricity Regulation Act and also in compliance with the High Court order in the Nelson Mandela Chamber of Business,” the regulator announced on Friday.

The applications were published on the NERSA website to gather comments from affected parties, which were considered in the decision-making process. Distributors were required to submit their tariff applications for the 2024/25 financial year based on their cost of supply studies.

For those distributors without cost of supply studies, NERSA required a detailed breakdown of their electricity distribution-related costs. This comprehensive approach ensures that the tariff approvals are based on accurate and transparent cost assessments, aligning with regulatory requirements and public input.