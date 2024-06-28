Left Menu

NERSA Approves Tariff Applications for 178 Licensed Electricity Distributors for 2024/25

The applications were published on the NERSA website to gather comments from affected parties, which were considered in the decision-making process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:46 IST
NERSA Approves Tariff Applications for 178 Licensed Electricity Distributors for 2024/25
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) has completed the approval process for the tariff applications of all 178 licensed electricity distributors for the 2024/25 financial year, set to be implemented on 1 July 2024.

“NERSA processed the 2024/25 distributors’ tariff applications in line with the provisions of the Electricity Regulation Act and also in compliance with the High Court order in the Nelson Mandela Chamber of Business,” the regulator announced on Friday.

The applications were published on the NERSA website to gather comments from affected parties, which were considered in the decision-making process. Distributors were required to submit their tariff applications for the 2024/25 financial year based on their cost of supply studies.

For those distributors without cost of supply studies, NERSA required a detailed breakdown of their electricity distribution-related costs. This comprehensive approach ensures that the tariff approvals are based on accurate and transparent cost assessments, aligning with regulatory requirements and public input.

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024